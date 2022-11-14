See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Robert Greco, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Greco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Dr. Greco works at Integrated Med Grp Internal Med in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 204, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 622-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2022
    I live in Florida and have recently purchased a home in Pottsville to become a "reverse snow bird". It was important to me to find a quality doctor that I could relate to in the Pottsville area. I researched and tried a few doctors and, frankly, was not impressed until I found Dr. Greco. In addition to his broad experience in internal medicine and cardiology, he also specializes in sleep disorders. Without question, Dr. Greco and his staff are the finest I've ever encountered anywhere. I am so impressed with how thorough, professional, engaging and caring Dr. Greco is. He is so "down to earth" and relatable. He recommended that I discontinue a medication prescribed by my Florida doctor and I can't believe how much better I feel. The office staff is professional, friendly and attentive. I am so impressed with this doctor and his staff, I truly wish I could take them to Florida with me. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Greco to anyone He is a rare gem!
    Maria Davis — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Greco, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Internal Medicine
