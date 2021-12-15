Dr. Robert Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Green, MD
Dr. Robert Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Eureka - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2460 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 445-3075
Providence St. Joseph Hospital2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 445-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green did an excellent job on my breast reduction. It was quite painful and I was unhappy about my pain management at the time but I now understand if I were to not feel that pain I would have been at risk at of injuring my self by raising my arms or not taking it easy. I have already recommended him to a friend and she too was trilled with his work.
About Dr. Robert Green, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932198249
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
