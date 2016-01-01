Overview of Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Dr. Robert A Greenberg MD in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.