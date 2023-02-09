Overview of Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with Akron General Medical Center Oh



Dr. Greenberg works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.