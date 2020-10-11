Overview of Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Associates in Health and Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.