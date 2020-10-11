Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Associates in Health and Medicine200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-5836
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenberg is so down to earth and super competent. He is up on the latest research and modified my medication, prescribed by a previous psychiatrist, because recent studies indicate it can cause a heart abnormality. The visit was my first and was not rushed and he was respectful and caring. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912079070
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
