Overview of Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD

Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Greenblum works at New Jersey Back Institute in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.