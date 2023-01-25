Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD
Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations
Covington3211 Iris Dr, Covington, GA 30016 Directions (770) 787-4042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had lower neck level fusion. My surgery went well the pain was immediately gone and I don’t have a scar. The surgery went just as he explained.
About Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstructive Spine Surgery, Southwestern Orthopedic Medical Group|Rancho Los Amigo Med Ctr
- Howard University Coll Med
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.