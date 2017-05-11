Overview

Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Greenhagen works at Foot and Ankle Center Of Nebraska in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, La Vista, NE and Ankeny, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.