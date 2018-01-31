Dr. Robert Greer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Greer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Greer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
Robert C Greer IV DO624 Us Highway 1, Lake Park, FL 33403 Directions (561) 844-2464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Greer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053319533
Education & Certifications
- Aoa
- Orlando Gen Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Texas Christian University
