Dr. Robert Griego, MD
Dr. Robert Griego, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Skin Cancer Specialists2250 W Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-5532
- Banner Desert Medical Center
I would highly recommend Dr. Robert Griego to anyone needing a dermatological specialist. I went to Dr. Griego because I was diagnosed with melanoma on the left side of my face about half way up the jaw line. I was impressed by how well the front offices are run and soon found that the whole facility is a run like a fine tuned machine. All of the employees were extremely competent and respectful explaining who they were and what they were going to do. Dr. Griego does an excellent job of explaining everything he is doing and what he is going to do. He is extremely careful to make sure that the area he is working on is completely deadened so you do not feel pain. Although he is very busy and has to move quickly from room to room to work on patients, he is very attentive, focused and calm taking his time to do a great job on you when he is with you. He is amazingly skilled with MOHS surgery and putting you back together. Best decision ever to travel over 100 miles to go to him.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery-Zitelli Pittsburgh, Pa
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
- Dermatology
