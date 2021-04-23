See All Dermatologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Robert Griego, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Griego, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Griego works at Skin Cancer Specialists in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Specialists
    2250 W Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-5532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Griego, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679685614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery-Zitelli Pittsburgh, Pa
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Griego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griego works at Skin Cancer Specialists in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Griego’s profile.

    Dr. Griego has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Griego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

