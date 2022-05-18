Dr. Robert Griffith III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Griffith III, MD
Dr. Robert Griffith III, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Robert C. Griffith MD6311 Kingston Pike Ste 22E, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-1361
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Griffith is friendly, knowledgeable, and easy to get in for an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Griffith III, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Griffith III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith III has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.