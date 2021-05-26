Overview of Dr. Robert Griggs Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Griggs Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Griggs Jr works at Herzberg & Griggs in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.