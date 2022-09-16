Dr. Grohowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Grohowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Grohowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Dr. Grohowski works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2675 Winkler Ave Fl 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (877) 856-3774
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in search of a new cardiologist after my previous one became to lackadaisical. I first met Pam, the doctors nurse (for the past 15 years) and she was very pleasant and caring and explained that if you are in a hurry you may want to find a different doctor. I appreciate that heads up. After going over all my records and meds and performing an EKG (about 25 - 30 minutes) she left and Dr. Grohowski came in shortly after. After a detailed review of my heart history we chatted about options etc. He spent 30 minutes with me and put me at ease. In my 75 years I have never met such a team!
About Dr. Robert Grohowski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700857356
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grohowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grohowski works at
Dr. Grohowski has seen patients for Mitral Valve Stenosis, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grohowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grohowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grohowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grohowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grohowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.