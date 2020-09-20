Dr. R Jeffrey Grondel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grondel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Jeffrey Grondel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. R Jeffrey Grondel, MD
Dr. R Jeffrey Grondel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Grondel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grondel's Office Locations
-
1
Ridgeline Medical2470 Jafer Ct, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 715-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grondel?
Dr Grondel replaced both of my knees. One in 2007 and the other in 2020. Both surgeries were successful. I am very satisfied with Dr Grondel.
About Dr. R Jeffrey Grondel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124037650
Education & Certifications
- Emmanuel Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grondel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grondel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grondel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grondel works at
Dr. Grondel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grondel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Grondel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grondel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grondel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grondel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.