Dr. Robert Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Gross, MD
Dr. Robert Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Cornea and Cataract Consultants of Arizona3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 258-4321
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cornea Consultants Of Arizona1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (623) 889-2445
- 4 9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 889-2445
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If you’re looking for crème de la crème, the best top notch, corneal specialist physician please look no further than simply the best, Dr. Robert Gross I have recently had the honor of having beyond top rate quality care from my initial office consultation , to plan of action, in my corneal transplant surgery. I am healing extraordinarily well, and I am humbled and honored to have the best of the best eye surgeon in the universe, Dr. Robert Gross and thank you so much can never suffice !
About Dr. Robert Gross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gross works at
