Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Grossman and Grossman Mds558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 360-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, what a fantastic OBGYN doctor. Dr. Grossman is incredibly knowledgeable and took great care of me and my baby. He was able to identify right away there was a problem and ordered an emergency Caesarian section. My baby Mia is now healthy and home and I don’t know if she would have been if I was working with a less experienced doctor. Thank you Dr. Grossman!
About Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053462606
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center|University Of Tn College Of Med
- LAC/ USC|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
