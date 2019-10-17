See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (31)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Grossman works at Ek Mental Health Counseling Pllc in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
4.7 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Grossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ek Mental Health Counseling Pllc
    925 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 828-9858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

Oct 17, 2019
Dr Grossman has been my doctor for almost 20 years. He is the best there is. He listens and explains everything. He is an expert in the field and I only trust his opinion. I couldn’t live without him.
A Simonelli — Oct 17, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Grossman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grossman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Grossman, MD.

About Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225247539
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grossman works at Ek Mental Health Counseling Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Grossman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.