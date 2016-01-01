Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7216
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
