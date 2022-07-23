Overview of Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Grossman works at NCH Physicians Group General Surgery in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.