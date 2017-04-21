Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD
Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Grubb III's Office Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Superior surgeon. Keeps close tabs on patients.
About Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
