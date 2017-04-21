Overview of Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD

Dr. Robert Grubb III, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Grubb III works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.