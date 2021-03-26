Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD
Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Grumbach works at
Dr. Grumbach's Office Locations
-
1
South Carolina OB/GYN Associates2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 201, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 254-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grumbach?
Dr. Grumbach is a wonderful and knowledgeable doctor. Each appointment during my pregnancy he was kind and listened to any concern I had. I am thankful he was on call when I had my youngest son!
About Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881664795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grumbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grumbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grumbach works at
Dr. Grumbach has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grumbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.