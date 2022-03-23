See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD

Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Grunsten works at Robert Grunsten, M.D. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grunsten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeview Plastic Surgery LLC
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 407, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-7137

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    I've been seeing Dr. Grunsten for about 5 years. He's very helpful, compassionate, and answers all my questions. I feel very comfortable with him and in his care.
    Photo: Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD
    About Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740393313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michale Reese Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grunsten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grunsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grunsten works at Robert Grunsten, M.D. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Grunsten’s profile.

    Dr. Grunsten has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunsten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunsten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

