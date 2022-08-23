Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD
Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Guerrera works at
Dr. Guerrera's Office Locations
-
1
Kathryn F. Nuro Ph.d. LLC128 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 210-7820
-
2
Robert Guerrera, M.D.27 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 210-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrera?
he helped me manage my anxiety and severe major depression caused by overmedication from a terrible doc. Can't really say anything bad about him he seems like he actually cares for his patients & he takes a conservative approach when it comes to medication which I really thought was the best approach he's not just handing medications out like candy. He helped me out a lot I just wish he accepted insurance since I can no longer afford to keep paying especially since he raised his price to $250. If I had the money that would be my doctor without a doubt, he actually cares about your well-being and wants you to be better. It's like he wants you to stop being his client (in the best way possible) which is exactly what I was looking for that's how you know you found the right doctor who's not just money hungry. He's a good man with morals and I miss our sessions, to be honest. Wish I had the money I really do cause I could use this man right about now. I recommend him strongly if you have $
About Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1033232228
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrera works at
Dr. Guerrera speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.