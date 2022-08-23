See All Psychiatrists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Norwalk, CT
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD

Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Guerrera works at Robert Guerrera MD in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guerrera's Office Locations

  1
    Kathryn F. Nuro Ph.d. LLC
    128 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 210-7820
  2
    Robert Guerrera, M.D.
    27 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 (203) 210-7820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    he helped me manage my anxiety and severe major depression caused by overmedication from a terrible doc. Can't really say anything bad about him he seems like he actually cares for his patients & he takes a conservative approach when it comes to medication which I really thought was the best approach he's not just handing medications out like candy. He helped me out a lot I just wish he accepted insurance since I can no longer afford to keep paying especially since he raised his price to $250. If I had the money that would be my doctor without a doubt, he actually cares about your well-being and wants you to be better. It's like he wants you to stop being his client (in the best way possible) which is exactly what I was looking for that's how you know you found the right doctor who's not just money hungry. He's a good man with morals and I miss our sessions, to be honest. Wish I had the money I really do cause I could use this man right about now. I recommend him strongly if you have $
    Hugo Paca — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Guerrera, MD

    Psychiatry
    28 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1033232228
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Hospital
    Duke University Hospital
    Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna
    Psychiatry
