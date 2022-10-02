Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO
Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations
Pain Relief Centers: 5767 49th Street North5767 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 591-3205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at his job and makes sure you are comfortable and pain-free. His staff is amazing and I’m grateful for all of them. Thank you for all that you do.
About Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO
- Pain Management
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1134170038
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guirguis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guirguis speaks Chinese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
