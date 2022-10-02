See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO

Pain Management
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO

Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Guirguis works at Pain Relief Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Centers: 5767 49th Street North
    5767 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-3205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Phantom Limb Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Phantom Limb Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 02, 2022
He is great at his job and makes sure you are comfortable and pain-free. His staff is amazing and I’m grateful for all of them. Thank you for all that you do.
Marta K. — Oct 02, 2022

Photo: Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO
About Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1134170038
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Guirguis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guirguis works at Pain Relief Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guirguis’s profile.

Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

