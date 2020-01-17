Dr. Robert Guyton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Guyton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Guyton, MD
Dr. Robert Guyton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Guyton works at
Dr. Guyton's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Healthcare1365 Clifton Rd NE Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 686-2513
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guyton?
I highly recommend Dr. Robert Guyton. I didn't feel any pain whatsoever during operation .He did a skillful surgery and after operation followup rounds in hospital including proper medications and oversee recovery.
About Dr. Robert Guyton, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1124117924
Education & Certifications
- National Heart Lung Institute
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guyton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guyton works at
Dr. Guyton has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.