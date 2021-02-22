Dr. Robert Hadfield, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hadfield, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hadfield, DPM
Dr. Robert Hadfield, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Hadfield works at
Dr. Hadfield's Office Locations
McKinney Office5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-2155
Prosper Office221 N Preston Rd Ste C, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (972) 542-2155
Hadfield Foot and Ankle Pllc1505 Harroun Ave Ste H, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 247-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, helpful team. Really listens. Gave me good options. Am so pleased
About Dr. Robert Hadfield, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699939116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania/Presbyterian
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.