Dr. Robert Haeberlein Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Haeberlein Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Robert W Haeberlein Jr MD PA700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 601, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 942-4653
I have visited Dr. Haberline a few times over the past 20 years for skin tag Issues and removal. He is always informative and efficient in providing the very best quality service with excellent results. I sure hope he out lives me !
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Haeberlein Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haeberlein Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haeberlein Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haeberlein Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haeberlein Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haeberlein Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haeberlein Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.