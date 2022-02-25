Overview

Dr. Robert Hagen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hagen works at Northwest Family Medicine in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.