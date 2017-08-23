Dr. Robert Hagler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hagler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hagler, MD
Dr. Robert Hagler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hagler works at
Dr. Hagler's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Healthcare of Dothan PC4300 W Main St Ste 31, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-4697
-
2
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagler?
The most personable Dr. there is, in my opinion. He not only takes the time you need to discuss your health, but also cares for you as a person.
About Dr. Robert Hagler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255398582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagler works at
Dr. Hagler has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.