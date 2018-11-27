Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Locations


The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and pleasant bedside manner
About Dr. Robert Hale, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1992704431
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.