Dr. Robert Hall, MD
Dr. Robert Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Northern Illinois ORS and Rehabilitation406 Front St Ste C, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-2021
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- UnitedHealthCare
Listens and explains. Not in a rush to do surgery. Nurses who work in surgery recommend him. Staff very pleasant and easy to schedule appointments. I have been to several orthopedic doctors and I am very satisfied with his care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Passavant Meml Hosp
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
