Overview of Dr. Robert Hall, MD

Dr. Robert Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Northern Illinois ORS and Rehabilitation in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.