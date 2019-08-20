Overview

Dr. Robert Hally, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Hally works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.