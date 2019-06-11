Dr. Robert Hancock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hancock, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Hancock, DPM
Dr. Robert Hancock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Hancock's Office Locations
University Radiologists PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Bldg B, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 523-5655
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 523-5655
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 523-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hancock has completed 2 surgeries on my foot along with countless appointments. A dedicated professional specializing in true patient care. Always remembers your name and his treatments to you. Fantastic and will be my podiatrist for life.
About Dr. Robert Hancock, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.
