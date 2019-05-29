Overview of Dr. Robert Handy, MD

Dr. Robert Handy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trevose, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Handy works at Wissahickon Orthopaedic Specs in Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.