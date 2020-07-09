Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
1
Seton Family of Doctors At University Oaks201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-9999
2
Ledger Foot and Ankle Clinic800 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 869-7310
3
Seton Family of Doctors3721 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 869-7310
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I receive treatment during COVID-19, for multiple fractures of my shoulder, from Dr Robert Hansen in Round Rock. I was quick to be seen by Dr Hansen and scheduled for surgery a few days after being seen. Dr Hansen and everyone at his office went above and beyond to make this a positive experience for me. All his staff were positive and very friendly and helpful. You could tell they all enjoyed working there. He Listened and throughly explained everything to me, answered all my questions. Lorena the Surgical Coordinator make this all happen so quickly (even with me having Tricare insurance one of the more difficult to deal with) She stayed on top of everything and was always easy to be reached. Dr Hansens and his office made being injured during COVID-19 a pleasure rather than a nightmare. I recieved a call daily after my surgery. I'd highly reccomend Dr Robert Hansen to all my family and friends. Thanks!
About Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902142870
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Sports Medicine Fellow
- Kjmc Brooklyn Orthopedic Surgery
- University of California San Francisco- Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
