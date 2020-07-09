Overview of Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. Hansen works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Women's Health in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.