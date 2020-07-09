See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Robert Hansen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.

Dr. Hansen works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Women's Health in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX and Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seton Family of Doctors At University Oaks
    201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-9999
  2. 2
    Ledger Foot and Ankle Clinic
    800 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 869-7310
  3. 3
    Seton Family of Doctors
    3721 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 869-7310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?

    Jul 09, 2020
    I receive treatment during COVID-19, for multiple fractures of my shoulder, from Dr Robert Hansen in Round Rock. I was quick to be seen by Dr Hansen and scheduled for surgery a few days after being seen. Dr Hansen and everyone at his office went above and beyond to make this a positive experience for me. All his staff were positive and very friendly and helpful. You could tell they all enjoyed working there. He Listened and throughly explained everything to me, answered all my questions. Lorena the Surgical Coordinator make this all happen so quickly (even with me having Tricare insurance one of the more difficult to deal with) She stayed on top of everything and was always easy to be reached. Dr Hansens and his office made being injured during COVID-19 a pleasure rather than a nightmare. I recieved a call daily after my surgery. I'd highly reccomend Dr Robert Hansen to all my family and friends. Thanks!
    Nancy P — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Hansen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hansen to family and friends

    Dr. Hansen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hansen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Hansen, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902142870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Sports Medicine Fellow
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kjmc Brooklyn Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California San Francisco- Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Hansen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.