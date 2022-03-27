See All Ophthalmologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Robert Harbour, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Harbour, MD

Dr. Robert Harbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Harbour works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harbour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Glasses Store
    6190 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-9236
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Floaters

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 27, 2022
    When I see Dr Harbour, I feel confident that he is a master of Eye Health. He is also very kind and interested in the best outcomes for his patients.
    Carol Gentry — Mar 27, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Harbour, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174519185
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Harbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harbour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harbour works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Harbour’s profile.

    Dr. Harbour has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

