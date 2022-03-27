Dr. Robert Harbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harbour, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Harbour, MD
Dr. Robert Harbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Harbour's Office Locations
The Glasses Store6190 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 476-9236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I see Dr Harbour, I feel confident that he is a master of Eye Health. He is also very kind and interested in the best outcomes for his patients.
About Dr. Robert Harbour, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1174519185
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbour has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbour.
