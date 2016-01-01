See All Dermatologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Hargrove works at ROBERT H HARGROVE MD in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Mandeep Uppal, FNP
Mandeep Uppal, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD
Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD
5.0 (255)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert H Hargrove MD
    10 Sierra Gate Plz Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-1155
  2. 2
    3 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-4766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Lipomas
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hargrove?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hargrove to family and friends

    Dr. Hargrove's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hargrove

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114940343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargrove works at ROBERT H HARGROVE MD in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hargrove’s profile.

    Dr. Hargrove has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.