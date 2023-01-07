Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harmon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Peak Gastroenterology Associates, PC2920 N Cascade Ave Fl 3, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-1201
Memorial Hospital Phys Group1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 364-4120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive, thorough and professional with a huge dose of humanity!!
About Dr. Robert Harmon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods.