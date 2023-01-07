Overview

Dr. Robert Harmon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Harmon works at Peak Gastroenterology Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.