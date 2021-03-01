See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Robert Harrington, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Harrington, MD

Dr. Robert Harrington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Harrington works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Gonorrhea Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2021
    I am a 77 year old male patient now living in Prescott. AZ. I had the privilege of being a patient of Dr. Bob's while living in Port Townsend, WA several years ago. In my relatively "short" life span, having chronic medical conditions, I can say, with all sincerity, that Dr. Harrington has been the best physician I have been treated by. If the rating scale had 6 stars, I would, without hesitation, award him that level.
    Donald Sullivan — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Harrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912083718
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Chicago Hosps/Clins
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosps/Clins
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrington works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Harrington’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

