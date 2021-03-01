Dr. Robert Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harrington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am a 77 year old male patient now living in Prescott. AZ. I had the privilege of being a patient of Dr. Bob's while living in Port Townsend, WA several years ago. In my relatively "short" life span, having chronic medical conditions, I can say, with all sincerity, that Dr. Harrington has been the best physician I have been treated by. If the rating scale had 6 stars, I would, without hesitation, award him that level.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912083718
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps/Clins
- U Chicago Hosps/Clins
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
