Dr. Robert Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Med Center
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Hughston Clinic Trauma Columbus2000 10th Ave Ste 270, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 992-6590
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Saved my daughters foot after a car accident. Wonderful bedside manor. 5 stars plus !!!
About Dr. Robert Harris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134126378
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
