Dr. Robert Harris, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Med Center

Dr. Harris works at Hughston Clinic Trauma Division in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hughston Clinic Trauma Columbus
    2000 10th Ave Ste 270, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 992-6590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Femur Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Femur Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Pelvic Fracture

  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134126378
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Hughston Clinic Trauma Division in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

