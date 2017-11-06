See All Radiation Oncologists in Layton, UT
Dr. Robert Harris, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Harris, MD

Dr. Robert Harris, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Gamma West Cancer Services - Layton/Davis in Layton, UT with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gamma West Cancer Services - Layton/Davis
    2132 N Robins Dr Ste B101, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5658
  2. 2
    Idaho Cancer Center
    3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 254-5318
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?

    Nov 06, 2017
    Dr. Harris was excellent to work with in my radiation therapy sessions. He knew the type of cancer I had, and exactly how to treat it with tomotherapy. He was always open to question and went the extra mile to provide recommendations on care during and after treatment. His staff at Gamma West was proactive ensuring comfort during the treatments, and always had a positive attitude. I was glad to have done my treatments with this facility, and would highly recommend them for radiation therapy.
    Layton — Nov 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Harris, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144369752
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute MD
    • Naval Hosp San Diego
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Radiation Oncology
