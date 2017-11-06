Overview of Dr. Robert Harris, MD

Dr. Robert Harris, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Gamma West Cancer Services - Layton/Davis in Layton, UT with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.