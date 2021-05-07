Dr. Robert Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Dr. Robert Hart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Urology3700 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-1856Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Hart due to hematuria. Dr. Heart is a very competent and personable professional that i recommend highly. His office staff have also been very helpful.
About Dr. Robert Hart, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427030832
Education & Certifications
- George Washington
- Urology
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
