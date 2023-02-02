See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Robert Hart, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Hart, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD

Dr. Robert Hart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.

Dr. Hart works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Neuroscience Institute
    550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-2800
  2. 2
    Portland Office
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd Rm 23, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-6400
  3. 3
    Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Clinic
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 402, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Healthcare
  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?

    Feb 02, 2023
    DR. Hart is a neurosurgeon. While I trust his skills, my inpatient post-op experience was bad enough that I could not recommend that anyone have surgery at Swedish.
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hart, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Hart, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hart to family and friends

    Dr. Hart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Hart, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Hart, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831106756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart has seen patients for Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Hart, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.