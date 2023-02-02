Dr. Robert Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Dr. Robert Hart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
Swedish Neuroscience Institute550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2800
Portland Office3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd Rm 23, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6400
Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Clinic9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 402, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 494-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Hart is a neurosurgeon. While I trust his skills, my inpatient post-op experience was bad enough that I could not recommend that anyone have surgery at Swedish.
About Dr. Robert Hart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831106756
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.