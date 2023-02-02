Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD

Dr. Robert Hart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. Hart works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.