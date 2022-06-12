Dr. Robert Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hartman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Hartman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Hartman MD5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 329, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 907-7076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartman?
I've been a satisfied patient of Dr. Hartman for a couple of decades. He is very careful and methodical in his examinations and explains everything he sees or does. A very intelligent MD skilled in communication, his many years of experience allow him to spot problems, and dismiss what may look like a problem, with a high degree of confidence.
About Dr. Robert Hartman, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558360164
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- U Utah Hosps
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Warts, Psoriasis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hartman speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.