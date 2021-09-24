Dr. Robert Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hartman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hartman, MD
Dr. Robert Hartman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Health Systems
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a double knee replacement and Dr. Hartman was great through the entire process. I would recommend him to anyone. I wish I had done this sooner.
About Dr. Robert Hartman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851316095
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- st. olaf college
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.