Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (123)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD

Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Hartzler works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hartzler's Office Locations

    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area
    400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels
    601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - New Braunfels
    545 Creekside Xing Ste 206, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-9595
    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Downtown
    1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5630
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood
    19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area
    3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Always receive quality care from Dr Hartzler and or the doctors and staff. Easy to make appt and full survive facility so no going to other locations for test or procedures.
    About Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780849372
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mayo Clinic
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hartzler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hartzler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis, and more.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

