Overview of Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD

Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Hartzler works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.