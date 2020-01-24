Overview

Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hashemiyoon works at AME Medical Group Inc in Downey, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Studio City, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.