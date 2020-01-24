See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Downey, CA
Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hashemiyoon works at AME Medical Group Inc in Downey, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Studio City, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ame Medical Group Inc.
    8500 Florence Ave Ste 101, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 202-5020
  2. 2
    American Vein and Aesthetic Institute
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 107, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-5875
  3. 3
    Studio City Office
    13041 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-5875
  4. 4
    Los Angeles Liposuction Centers
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 630, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-5875
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Androgenetic Alopecia
BodyTite
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Androgenetic Alopecia
BodyTite
Female Pattern Hair Loss

Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fractora
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr. Robert always takes the time to explain the process to me and asks me to call anytime I have concerns or questions. I have never had to call him because he is very thorough with his explanations. He is the only doctor that I will ever use to treat me. I heard other patients in the waiting room state how good his care is .
    Regina R. — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1205903762
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemiyoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashemiyoon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashemiyoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemiyoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemiyoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemiyoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemiyoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

