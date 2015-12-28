Dr. Robert Havard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Havard, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Havard, MD
Dr. Robert Havard, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Havard's Office Locations
Sequoia Regional Cancer Center4945 W Cypress Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 584-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Getting a diagnosis for a chronic disease is devastating and confusing. Dr Havard explained my medical condition in words I could understand. He is a shining star.
About Dr. Robert Havard, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225002694
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havard has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Havard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havard.
