Dr. Robert Havard, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Havard works at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.