Overview of Dr. Robert Haverly, MD

Dr. Robert Haverly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Westfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haverly works at Laser Eye Surgery Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.