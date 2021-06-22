Dr. Robert Haverly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Haverly, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Haverly, MD
Dr. Robert Haverly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Westfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Haverly's Office Locations
1
Laser Eye Surgery of Erie, Inc.311 W 24th St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 455-7591
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Westfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been a patient of Dr. Manassee who retired. I moved away from Erie but found other Ophthalmologist Practices in my new state were not client focused. So when I returned to Erie for the summers, I connected with Dr. Haverly who is very professional, approachable, and client focused. He took care of my secondary cataracts for me in the office. I could not be happier with the outcome. His Staff is nothing short of phenomenal. Very friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Haverly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821080722
Education & Certifications
- Laser Eye Surgery Of Erie
- University Tex
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital SUNY
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Cornell University
