Dr. Robert Hayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hayman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hayman works at
Locations
Duane Reade #142571320 Stony Brook Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Lake Success Breast Surgery1 Dakota Dr Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 352-6151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very comprehensive. Very positive. Treated acne. Tried a variety of treatments until found one that worked best
About Dr. Robert Hayman, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.